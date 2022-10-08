Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,129 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Tenable worth $50,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,209 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

