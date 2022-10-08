Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 200.70 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,003.50. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 199.19 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

In related news, insider Ken Murphy acquired 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($60,026.68).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

