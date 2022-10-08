TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
