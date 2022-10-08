TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.41.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,066,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

