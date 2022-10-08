The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

