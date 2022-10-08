The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,047 shares of company stock valued at $51,991,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $220.52 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

