The Parallel (PRL) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

The Parallel (PRL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, The Parallel has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. The Parallel has a market capitalization of $244,912.16 and approximately $11,585.00 worth of The Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Parallel token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,378.55 or 0.99989712 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002029 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063647 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022399 BTC.

About The Parallel

The Parallel (CRYPTO:PRL) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2021. The Parallel’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,973,193 tokens. The official message board for The Parallel is medium.com/@theparallel. The Reddit community for The Parallel is https://reddit.com/r/theparallel_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Parallel’s official website is theparallel.io. The Parallel’s official Twitter account is @theparallel_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Parallel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel (PRL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Parallel has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Parallel is 0.00912887 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,028.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theparallel.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Parallel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Parallel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Parallel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

