The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $46,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $11.17 on Friday, reaching $205.60. 1,198,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,392. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $204.05 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.60.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

