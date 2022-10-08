THORSwap (THOR) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THORSwap (THOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, THORSwap has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One THORSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORSwap has a total market cap of $12.65 million and $80,808.00 worth of THORSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

THORSwap Token Profile

THORSwap’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. THORSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,879,705 tokens. The official message board for THORSwap is thorswap.medium.com. THORSwap’s official website is thorswap.finance. THORSwap’s official Twitter account is @thorswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSwap (THOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. THORSwap has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THORSwap is 0.14279729 USD and is down -7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $78,159.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thorswap.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.