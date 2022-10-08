ThunderCore Trading Down 6% This Week (TT)

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, ThunderCore has traded 6% lower against the dollar. ThunderCore has a total market cap of $46.78 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of ThunderCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThunderCore coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThunderCore alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00086410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00067186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007872 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About ThunderCore

ThunderCore (CRYPTO:TT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2019. ThunderCore’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,514,061,657 coins. The Reddit community for ThunderCore is https://reddit.com/r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ThunderCore is medium.com/thunderofficial. ThunderCore’s official Twitter account is @thundercorelab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThunderCore is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling ThunderCore

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore (TT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. ThunderCore has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,514,061,657 in circulation. The last known price of ThunderCore is 0.00486837 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,646,356.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thundercore.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThunderCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThunderCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThunderCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThunderCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThunderCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.