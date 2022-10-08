Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Toho Gas Stock Performance
Toho Gas stock opened at 25.00 on Tuesday. Toho Gas has a 52 week low of 25.00 and a 52 week high of 27.40.
Toho Gas Company Profile
