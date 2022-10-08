Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toho Gas (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

Toho Gas stock opened at 25.00 on Tuesday. Toho Gas has a 52 week low of 25.00 and a 52 week high of 27.40.

Get Toho Gas alerts:

Toho Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.