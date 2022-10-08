Tomb (TOMB) Price Reaches $0.0334 on Exchanges

Tomb (TOMB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Tomb has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $199,995.00 worth of Tomb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tomb has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Tomb token can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tomb Token Profile

Tomb was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Tomb’s total supply is 300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,459,125 tokens. Tomb’s official Twitter account is @tombfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tomb is tomb.finance.

Tomb Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tomb (TOMB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Tomb has a current supply of 300,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tomb is 0.03378751 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $173,400.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomb.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tomb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tomb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tomb using one of the exchanges listed above.

