Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 114.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.48%. Equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

