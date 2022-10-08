Torum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $336,692.00 (XTM)

Torum (XTM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Torum token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Torum has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Torum has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $336,692.00 worth of Torum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Torum

Torum’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Torum’s total supply is 799,190,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,896,597 tokens. Torum’s official message board is medium.com/torum-official. Torum’s official Twitter account is @torum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Torum’s official website is intro.torum.com. The Reddit community for Torum is https://reddit.com/r/torumtech.

Torum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torum (XTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Torum has a current supply of 799,190,905 with 168,896,597 in circulation. The last known price of Torum is 0.02522485 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $360,692.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://intro.torum.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

