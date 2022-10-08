Totem Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (CTZN)

Totem (CTZN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Totem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Totem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Totem has a total market capitalization of $531,413.34 and approximately $11,061.00 worth of Totem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Totem Profile

Totem’s genesis date was December 17th, 2021. Totem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,550,145 tokens. The official message board for Totem is medium.com/@totem.earth. Totem’s official website is www.totem.earth. Totem’s official Twitter account is @totemearth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Totem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Totem (CTZN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Totem has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Totem is 0.00331808 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,189.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.totem.earth/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Totem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Totem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Totem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

