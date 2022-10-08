Trivians Trading Down 7.1% This Week (TRIVIA)

Trivians (TRIVIA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Trivians has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $607,972.00 worth of Trivians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trivians has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trivians token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Trivians Token Profile

Trivians’ launch date was July 6th, 2022. Trivians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,920,000 tokens. The official message board for Trivians is medium.com/trivians. Trivians’ official website is trivians.io. Trivians’ official Twitter account is @playtrivians and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trivians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trivians (TRIVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trivians has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trivians is 0.01972336 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $570,293.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trivians.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trivians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trivians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trivians using one of the exchanges listed above.

