Truist Financial Cuts Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $108.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 68.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $3,049,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 97,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.