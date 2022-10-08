TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Shares Down 3%

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.27 and last traded at C$19.30. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.89.
TSE:QBTC.U Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.49.
