UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,407,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,297,753 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for approximately 4.3% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $400,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,957,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 9,266,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

UBS stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

