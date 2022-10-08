Udine Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 24.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,322,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,249,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

