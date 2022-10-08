Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $14.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

A number of analysts have commented on UAA shares. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.2 %

Under Armour stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

