Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.61 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

