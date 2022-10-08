Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $195.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.61 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

