United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %

UBSI opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,702 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United Bankshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

