UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $699,931.79

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One UREEQA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $699,931.79 and $27,488.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UREEQA Token Profile

UREEQA launched on April 1st, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,857,053 tokens. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UREEQA is medium.com/ureeqa-inc. UREEQA’s official website is ureeqa.com.

UREEQA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UREEQA (URQA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UREEQA has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,700,089 in circulation. The last known price of UREEQA is 0.01917308 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $352.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ureeqa.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

