UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
UTStarcom stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.36.
UTStarcom Company Profile
