Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 164,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 85,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 959,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

