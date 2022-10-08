Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. 11,479,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740,109. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

