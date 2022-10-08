Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Herc makes up about 2.1% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 154,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.32.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Herc’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

