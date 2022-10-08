Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. 24,249,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,372,124. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

