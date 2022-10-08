Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $65,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $137.09. 1,773,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,991. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.05 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

