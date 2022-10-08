Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. 4,332,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.