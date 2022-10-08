Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is RS Crum Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

RS Crum Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

