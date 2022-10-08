Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.96. 20,593,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

