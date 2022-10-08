Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.45. 1,867,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,428. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

