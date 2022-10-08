Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

