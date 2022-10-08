Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $175.70. 510,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,327. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average is $191.72.

