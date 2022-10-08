Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,367,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,087.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $9.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.33. 5,168,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

