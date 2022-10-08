Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,367,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,087.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $9.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.33. 5,168,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.27.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.