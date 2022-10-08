Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,848,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $165.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.37.

