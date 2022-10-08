Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.40. 4,780,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.62 and a 200 day moving average of $203.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

