Vanspor Token Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (VAN)

Vanspor Token (VAN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Vanspor Token has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $9,601.00 worth of Vanspor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanspor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vanspor Token has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vanspor Token Profile

Vanspor Token was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. Vanspor Token’s total supply is 676,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,498,726 tokens. Vanspor Token’s official Twitter account is @vansporfk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vanspor Token’s official website is www.bitexen.com/ieo/van.

Buying and Selling Vanspor Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Vanspor Token (VAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vanspor Token has a current supply of 676,764 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vanspor Token is 0.31159019 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,147.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitexen.com/ieo/VAN.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanspor Token directly using U.S. dollars.

