Vault Hill City Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (VHC)

Vault Hill City (VHC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Vault Hill City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vault Hill City has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Vault Hill City has a market cap of $313,942.86 and $220,964.00 worth of Vault Hill City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vault Hill City Token Profile

Vault Hill City launched on November 9th, 2021. Vault Hill City’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,418,066 tokens. Vault Hill City’s official Twitter account is @vault_hill and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vault Hill City is www.vaulthill.io. The official message board for Vault Hill City is blog.vaulthill.io/?gi=33bebfb30924. The Reddit community for Vault Hill City is https://reddit.com/r/Vaulthill_io.

Buying and Selling Vault Hill City

According to CryptoCompare, “Vault Hill City (VHC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Vault Hill City has a current supply of 340,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vault Hill City is 0.00759008 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,211,514.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulthill.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Hill City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Hill City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vault Hill City using one of the exchanges listed above.

