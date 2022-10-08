Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,841,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.