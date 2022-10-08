Vesta Finance (VSTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,508.00

Vesta Finance (VSTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Vesta Finance has traded up 85.5% against the dollar. One Vesta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesta Finance has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $20,508.00 worth of Vesta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vesta Finance Token Profile

Vesta Finance launched on January 30th, 2022. Vesta Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Vesta Finance’s official website is www.vestafinance.xyz. Vesta Finance’s official Twitter account is @vestafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vesta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesta Finance (VSTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Vesta Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vesta Finance is 0.47561802 USD and is up 18.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vestafinance.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

