VeUSD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (VEUSD)

VeUSD (VEUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. VeUSD has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $384,805.00 worth of VeUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One VeUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VeUSD Token Profile

The official website for VeUSD is www.vechain.org. VeUSD’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeUSD is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeUSD is vechainofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling VeUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “VeUSD (VEUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the VeChain platform. VeUSD has a current supply of 0. The last known price of VeUSD is 0.99944101 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $115,557.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vechain.org/.”

