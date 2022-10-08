Virtual Tourist Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.33 Million (VT)

Virtual Tourist (VT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Virtual Tourist has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $194,685.00 worth of Virtual Tourist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtual Tourist token can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Virtual Tourist has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Virtual Tourist Profile

Virtual Tourist’s launch date was April 21st, 2022. Virtual Tourist’s total supply is 780,213,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,608,246 tokens. Virtual Tourist’s official Twitter account is @vtmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Virtual Tourist is www.virtualtourist.io.

Virtual Tourist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Tourist (VT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Virtual Tourist has a current supply of 780,213,012 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Virtual Tourist is 0.0318405 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,613.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtualtourist.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtual Tourist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtual Tourist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtual Tourist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

