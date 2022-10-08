VoltSwap (VOLT) Hits One Day Volume of $14,165.00

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. VoltSwap has a market capitalization of $617,943.26 and approximately $14,165.00 worth of VoltSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VoltSwap has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VoltSwap token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00678297 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008060 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011131 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About VoltSwap

VoltSwap (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2021. VoltSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,087,895 tokens. VoltSwap’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoltSwap’s official website is voltswap.finance.

VoltSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VoltSwap (VOLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Meter platform. VoltSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VoltSwap is 0.02201334 USD and is up 9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $295.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voltswap.finance/.”

