Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 7,234 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $59,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.71.

S&P Global Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $304.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.86 and its 200-day moving average is $358.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.61 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

