Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.9% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $80,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $259.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.89.

Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Insider Trading

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.



