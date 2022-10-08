Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,779 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $45,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $356.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.